Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.09.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

