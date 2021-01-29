Truist Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.38.

Shares of PANW opened at $353.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.80 and a 200-day moving average of $280.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

