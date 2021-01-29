Truist Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $52.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of HZO opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

