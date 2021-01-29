Truist Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $82.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,969,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

