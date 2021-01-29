Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) COO Sells $8,857,753.38 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

