TROY (TROY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.68 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $41.92 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062594 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00238792 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059968 BTC.
- yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.08 or 0.81814597 BTC.
TROY Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “
Buying and Selling TROY
TROY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars.
