Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Buys 9,000 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TBK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. 186,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

