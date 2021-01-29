Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) fell 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $45.12. 653,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 369,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Triton International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,843 shares of company stock worth $3,266,125 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.