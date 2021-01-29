Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to $14.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

