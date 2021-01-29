Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCN. TD Securities lifted their price target on Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.95.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7506122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

