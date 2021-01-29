TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 84,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

