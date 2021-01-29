Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.09.

TREX stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

