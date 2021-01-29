Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.23.

TV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,177. Trevali Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$187.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

