Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Up 434.4% in January

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the December 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 458.6 days.

TSRYF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

