Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 8.5%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.11. 683,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 406,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

