Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 13.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 50,088,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 43,139,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 42.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,538,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 1,642,283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 44.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 877,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Transocean by 159.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,194,174 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 734,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

