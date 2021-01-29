Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.04

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.04 and traded as low as $55.10. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.11.

In related news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

