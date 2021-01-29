TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,898,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,475,000 after buying an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $555.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.87 and a 200 day moving average of $525.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

