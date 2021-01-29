TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.82. 650,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,796. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,770,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

