Traders Purchase Large Volume of Whirlpool Put Options (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,790 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 597% compared to the typical volume of 544 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Whirlpool by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,349,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,636. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average is $182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

