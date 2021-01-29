Traders Purchase Large Volume of Targa Resources Put Options (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,506 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,220% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $14,203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 673.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 275.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 474,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

