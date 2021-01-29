Traders Purchase High Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Call Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 89,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,775% compared to the typical volume of 4,778 call options.
Shares of ERIC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.
