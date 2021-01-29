Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 936% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

Shares of XLRN opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.99. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 150,982 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

