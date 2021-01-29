Traders Buy Large Volume of Autohome Call Options (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,358% compared to the typical volume of 67 call options.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter.

Autohome stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.