Traders Buy High Volume of Acceleron Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,178% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.
In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XLRN opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $136.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Acceleron Pharma Company Profile
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.