Trade Token X (TIOX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.00

Trade Token X (CURRENCY:TIOX) traded up 286.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Trade Token X token can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trade Token X has traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar. Trade Token X has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $39.00 worth of Trade Token X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trade Token X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Trade Token X Token Profile

Trade Token X (TIOX) is a token. Trade Token X’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,223,647 tokens. The official message board for Trade Token X is medium.com/@trade.io . The official website for Trade Token X is trade.io . Trade Token X’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “trade.io is a multi-asset blockchain exchange. The company’s unique offerings include 24/7 support (no long waits), low fees, a diversified portfolio, the liquidity pool – which enables users to earn interest daily – as well as an innovative crypto trading platform, with a user-friendly and flexible interface, and built with the trading community in mind. “

Buying and Selling Trade Token X

Trade Token X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trade Token X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trade Token X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trade Token X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.