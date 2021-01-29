Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.50 to $6.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,512. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

