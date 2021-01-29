TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 5.3% After Insider Buying Activity

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.10. 958,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 658,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Specifically, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,996.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

