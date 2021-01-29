TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

