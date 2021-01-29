Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,853,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 1,436,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,880. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Touchpoint Group had a negative net margin of 753.64% and a negative return on equity of 255.31%.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

