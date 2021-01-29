Tokenomy (TEN) Price Reaches $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $54,111.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.52 or 0.00772811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.44 or 0.03818558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013520 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

Tokenomy (TEN) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenomy Token Trading

