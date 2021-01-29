TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.08

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 121017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

