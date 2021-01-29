Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $815,718.76 and approximately $153.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007196 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002731 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006340 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.