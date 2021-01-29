Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TILCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.