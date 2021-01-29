Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in January

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TILCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
Till Capital Company Profile
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.