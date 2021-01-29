Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $14.30. Tian Ruixiang shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIRX)

We are an insurance broker operating in China through our VIE, TRX ZJ, and its PRC subsidiaries. We distribute a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances.

