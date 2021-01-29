Thugs Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,713.00 (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $562,040.23 and approximately $3,713.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

