Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

