Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $395.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.82. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.