THORChain Price Up 56.6% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $529.89 million and $133.04 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00008947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

