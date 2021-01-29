Thor Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the average volume of 1,409 call options.

Shares of THO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 328.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

