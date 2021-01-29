TheStreet Upgrades Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Banco de Chile has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BCH opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $517.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

