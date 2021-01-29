The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 844.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

