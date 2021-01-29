The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. CSFB initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

TD stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

