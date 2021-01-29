The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Down to $183.75

Shares of The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $183.75, but opened at $175.50. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 1,555,532 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The firm has a market cap of £173.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.46.

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.