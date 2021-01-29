The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.40-27.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $26.40-27.20 EPS.

SHW stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $712.05. 667,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.