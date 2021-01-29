The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.71 and last traded at $87.04. 4,866,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,518,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

