The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

