The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.38. 28,520,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 15,496,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Specifically, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

