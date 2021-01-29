The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

