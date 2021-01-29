The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.05 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

